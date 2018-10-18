HOLIDAY

What is Halloween? Check out these not-so-spooky facts about the holiday

EMBED </>More Videos

Happy Halloween! Did you know it originated in Ireland? Check out these not-so-spooky facts about the holiday. (CCG)

Beginning as an Irish tradition, Halloween has grown into a nationally recognized festival in America. More than 175 million people in the U.S. plan to partake in festivities in 2017, according to the National Retail Federation. Check out some fun facts about the holiday.

Halloween originated in Ireland

Halloween originated from a Celtic festival for the dead called "Samhain," according to the Library of Congress. They believed the ghosts of the dead roamed Earth on this holiday, so people would dress in costumes and leave "treats" out on their front doors to appease the roaming spirits. As with many traditions, it migrated to the U.S. and some of the old customs (like handing out treats) stuck.

Halloween was once a good day to find true love

In some places, people celebrated Halloween by playing romantic fortune-telling games, according to "Halloween: From Pagan Ritual To Party Night." When the holiday migrated to America, young people continued the traditions. Games, like bobbing for apples, tried to predict future romances.

Halloween was originally referred to as "Cabbage Night"

In parts of New England, teen girls would use cabbage stumps to predict information about their future husbands. This came from a Scottish fortune-telling game, but soon the tradition was lost and many went around throwing the vegetable along with corn and other rotten items at their neighbors' houses leading the night before Halloween to be called 'Cabbage night.'

A full moon on Halloween is extremely rare

Howling at the moon? Werewolves? Despite popular folklore and entertainment, the next full moon on Halloween won't occur until 2020.

The most recent Halloween full moon was back in 2001, and before that it was in 1955.


Halloween is the second-most commercial American holiday of the year

Americans are expected to spend spend $9 billion on Halloween including costumes, candy and decorations. The candy industry in America is expected to bring in $2.6 billion thanks to the holiday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyholidayhalloweentrick or treatcandy
HOLIDAY
Check out ABC's Halloween schedule
JCPenney hosting hiring event at Bay Are stores
Check out this 'Back to the Future'-inspired kids' Halloween costume
Mom crochets incredible 'Predator' costume for her 6-year-old
More holiday
SOCIETY
Here's why your social media feed has turned purple
Halloween phobias you might have
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
ABC7 viewers help Oakland woman living in her car despite two jobs
More Society
Top Stories
Thousands evacuated in Bay Point for fire threatening natural gas pipeline
ABC7 viewers help Oakland woman living in her car despite two jobs
Report: Bay Area roads are the worst in the nation
How to win the lottery: Mega Millions myths busted
Jamal Khashoggi visited Bay Area to advocate political reform in the Arab world
Scooters return to San Francisco streets after ban
Whole Foods salads being recalled due to listeria, salmonella fears
SF Safeway employee wins $1.9M; Mega Millions jackpot soars to $900M
Show More
ABC7's Leslie Brinkley remembers driving across the Bay Bridge during Loma Prieta earthquake
In Their Own Words: 2 Jurors from Monsanto verdict
EXCLUSIVE: Targeted bust in SF's Tenderloin District ends in 84 arrests
SJSU celebrates 50 years of athlete activism
3 injured, 1 critically after 20 foot rebar tower falls in Fremont
More News