Multiple women denied from job after company says they have 'ghetto' names

St. Louis area women say they were denied job because of 'ghetto' name

ST. LOUIS, Missouri --
Two women in Missouri are outraged after they were allegedly denied a job because of their names.

Dornisha Zachary and Militina Burnett say the company sent them a very offensive email.

The email read, in part, "Thank you for your interest in careers at Mantality Health. Unfortunately, we do not consider candidates that have a suggestive ghetto name. We wish you the best in your career search. Regards."

The women couldn't believe their eyes when they read the email.

"Honestly, right then and there my eyes got a little teary," Zachary said.

She says she applied for a customer service job using Indeed.com

"The company looked at my name and said, 'We don't care about what you've done in life. Your name is going to dismiss you completely,'" Zachary said.

Mantality Health's clinic director Jack Gamache told KMOV that the company's account was hacked and that police are currently investigating the situation.

Police say they are looking into the possibility the emails were sent by a disgruntled employee.

Indeed has responded saying there is no evidence to support that hacking occurred.
