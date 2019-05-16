Society

Women respond to anti-abortion legislation with '#YouKnowMe' stories after Busy Philipps tweet

In the midst of new anti-abortion legislation in multiple states, actress and talk show host Busy Philipps is encouraging women to share their stories.



Philipps, who recently opened up about her own abortion at age 15, wrote on Wednesday that she wants to open the eyes of people who think that they don't know someone who has had an abortion.

"Let's share it and start to end the shame. Use #youknowme and share your truth," she wrote.

Just hours after Alabama's governor signed a near-total abortion ban into law, Missouri became the latest state on a growing list of states pursuing legislation limiting abortion rights. Its Republican-led Senate passed a wide-ranging bill to ban abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy. Missouri's House will need to approve it before it can be sent to the govenror. Missouri's legislation includes exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.

After Philipps' tweet on Wednesday, women, including actresses Jameela Jamila and Milla Jovovich, shared about a wide range of experiences on social media.


"I was 4 1/2 months pregnant and shooting on location in Eastern Europe. I went into pre term labor and told that I had to be awake for the whole procedure. It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through," Jovovich wrote in part.











SEE ALSO: Busy Philipps opens up about getting an abortion at 15: 'I cannot sit idly by while women's rights are stripped away'
EMBED More News Videos

Actress Busy Philipps opened up about an abortion she had when she was a teenager, saying she is "genuinely really scared" as Georgia and other states pass laws restricting abortion rights.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorgiaalabamamissouriabortionactorhollywoodsocial medialawsu.s. & worldtwitter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News