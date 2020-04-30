With Authority Podcast

Hey Larry, Call My Play! Zoë Flint is Larkspur's juggling queen

LARKSPUR, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" 13-year-old Zoe Flint from Larkspur finesses the neck stall and shows off her mastery of juggling.

A little rain can't stop this 7th grade varsity superstar from working on her moves.

The weather is a nice dramatic effect for the dramatic trick she's about to pull off..

Look Ma, no hands!! Steady ball control... and she lands the neck stall!

Neymar Jr. would approve. But that's not all.

She's got the juggling down on not just one, but both feet.

Left, right, left, and GOOOOAAAALLLL!

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.

Aloha is goodbye!

Take a look at all of the "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" videos here

