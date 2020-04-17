Hey Larry, Call My Play! ABC7 Sports presents lively play-by-plays of your home videos

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We truly are in unprecedented times and nothing made that more apparent than when the sports world shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
So, as we sports fans wait for the day to come when we can watch a game again, ABC7 News has come up with your much-needed sports fix.
We present to you, "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"
Here's how it works: Send us home videos of your kids in little league, soccer games, doing obstacle courses or anything sports on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7CallMyPlay.
Then watch ABC7 News at 6 p.m. to see Sports Anchor Larry Beil give a play-by-play of the clip of the day, "With Authority!"
You can also submit your video in the form below.
Episodes of "Hey Larry, Call My Play"
