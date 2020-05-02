With Authority Podcast

Hey Larry, Call My Play! Tikki the San Francisco Frenchton dribbles and drills

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Tikki the San Francisco Frenchton can dribble a soccer ball, but he may be an even better drill sergeant.

Tikki is a French bulldog, Boston terrier mix ready for the World Cup.

At 9-years-old he shows no signs of slowing down!

No doubt, he knows how to handle a soccer ball. Play one-v-one with Tikki at your ankle's risk - just look at that fake!

RELATED: Hey Larry, Call My Play! Archibald the French bulldog's got chops, and hops!

But Tikki is also a world-class coach and self-proclaimed drill sergeant. He's not playing around.

"Drop and give me 20, Nelson!"

Yes, Sir!

Don't mess with Tikki.

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.

Aloha is goodbye!

Take a look at all of the "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" videos here

