Hey Larry, Call My Play! The Villarreal brothers are double trouble route runners

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" the Villarreal brothers are double trouble on the football field.

Big brother Jayden shows little JuJu how it's done.

He's just 8-years-old, but he's got the footwork down and the speed to match... Check out that adjustment to make the catch!

Then, inspired by his favorite player, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, he shows off his break on the crossing route.

Now it's JoJo's turn.

Nice hands little bro!

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

Aloha is goodbye!

