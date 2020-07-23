Hey Larry Call My Play

Hey Larry, Call My Play! Pablo the dog perfects the 'balloon game'

By
OAKLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Pablo the dog is better at the "balloon game" than most humans.

We've all played this before, maybe with a beach ball or balloon, or volley ball - The point is don't let the object hit the floor!

This Frenchie from Oakley has it down to a science.

Grunting, sprinting, jumping - He's laser-focused on keeping that balloon afloat!

Could this be a Guinness World Record?

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

Aloha is goodbye!

