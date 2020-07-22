Hey Larry, Call My Play! Jayden Doss hits corner 3s like Curry

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition ofJayden Doss hits corner 3s like Stephen Curry.In fact, he met Curry when he was just 4-years-old. Fast-forward 10 years, and Jayden is a mini "Splash Brother" himself.He wears Curry's number, 30, and has the quick release on the corner 3 just like him... Splash!He's also got the pump fake down. Top of the arc, he fakes out his opponent and drives to the basket...Tear drop shot is in!He's only 5'5", but he plays a lot bigger, making shots while taking contact.He's got finesse like Curry and drive like Draymond!See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.Aloha is goodbye!