Hey Larry Call My Play

Hey Larry, Call My Play! Jayden Doss hits corner 3s like Curry

By
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Jayden Doss hits corner 3s like Stephen Curry.

In fact, he met Curry when he was just 4-years-old. Fast-forward 10 years, and Jayden is a mini "Splash Brother" himself.

He wears Curry's number, 30, and has the quick release on the corner 3 just like him... Splash!

RELATED: Hey Larry, Call My Play! 11-year-old Chloe from Fremont has handles for days

He's also got the pump fake down. Top of the arc, he fakes out his opponent and drives to the basket...

Tear drop shot is in!

He's only 5'5", but he plays a lot bigger, making shots while taking contact.

He's got finesse like Curry and drive like Draymond!

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.

Aloha is goodbye!

Take a look at all of the "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" videos here

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshaywardchildrensoccercoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemichey larry call my playbasketballsportsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEY LARRY CALL MY PLAY
Hey Larry, Call My Play!
Hey Larry, Call My Play! Meet T the cat; she plays fetch
Hey Larry Call My Play! Tessa the toddler takes a swing at golf
Hey Larry, Call My Play! Esteban looks like a puppet master with the soccer ball
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows shouting match over face masks at Walmart in Martinez
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
SF doctor fact checks Trump's COVID-19 claims
SF Giants announcer 'really proud' of team's historic night
CCS sets date for fall sports to resume
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Heavily armed US agents on city streets: Can Trump do that?
Show More
89-year-old left helpless by FedEx driver gets backup from chief
Which mask is better to protect from COVID-19?
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
CA 'not afraid' to order more closings, health sec says
NFL offers to cancel preseason games, sources tell ESPN
More TOP STORIES News