Hey Larry Call My Play

Hey Larry, Call My Play! Jordan leads the Junior Warriors to victory

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Jordan Boreman Jr. played for the Junior Warriors, but shoots like the real Splash Brothers.

This 3rd grader averaged 23 points a game, leading his Dublin team to a perfect, 10-0 record and to the league championship.

This comes as no surprise once you get a look at his accuracy - He's an assassin on the basketball court!

Swish after swish, Jordan can't miss!

Catch - release - SPLASH.

And the best shot of the video, in Stephen Curry-like fashion, he launches just after passing half court... It's in!

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

Aloha is goodbye!

