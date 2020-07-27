Hey Larry, Call My Play! Jordan leads the Junior Warriors to victory

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition ofJordan Boreman Jr. played for the Junior Warriors, but shoots like the real Splash Brothers.This 3rd grader averaged 23 points a game, leading his Dublin team to a perfect, 10-0 record and to the league championship.This comes as no surprise once you get a look at his accuracy - He's an assassin on the basketball court!Swish after swish, Jordan can't miss!Catch - release - SPLASH.And the best shot of the video, in Stephen Curry-like fashion, he launches just after passing half court... It's in!See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.Aloha is goodbye!