Hey Larry, Call My Play! 4-year-old 'Spider Man' storms through every obstacle

By
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" 4-year-old Macklin Storm McMullen from Antioch puts the NFL Combine to shame.

He's got the name, and the uniform built for intimidation.

With his Spider Man battle gear locked in place, there he goes!

It must be the spidy senses kicking in - he's got hops!

He conquers the boxes and speeds through the tire drill.

Underneath the hurdle and around the pole, he jukes to the next phase.

Another hop and and another!

Fueled by his favorite food (pizza!) he sprints through the finish line!

NFL combine, watch out for the Storm.

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

