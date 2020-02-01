Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: 49ers legends Jerry Rice, Steve Young talk Super Bowl excitement in Miami

MIAMI (KGO) -- Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Steve Young helped open a new e-sports arena in Miami Friday and ABC7 News got to catch up with the 49ers legends about their excitement and predictions ahead of Super Bowl 2020.

Their expectations? -- They're calling for a close game, but of course, domination by the 49ers.

"It's gonna be exciting, good football game. Two of the best teams and the best team is gonna win," Former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice said. "The best team is San Francisco 49ers, I'm pulling for them 100%."

"I think this is a team that has improved astronomically from pre-season to today and it feels like they're just road paving everyone they play - they seem like the best team in the league and now they gotta go prove it tomorrow night," said Steve Young who played with the San Francisco 49ers for 13 seasons.

When asked whay another Lombardi Trophy would mean to the organization, Young added, "To be honest with you, they need to go and pick up a couple that we left behind, because we got some but we left some behind. So they gotta go pick those up

"Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes -- all those guys they got great players and they can put points on the board," Rice said. "So we're gonna have to go out there and we're going to have to earn this football game and this Super Bowl."

Rice even joked that he ran 100 yards in the last game -the championship game- and he's said he would run 100 yards more to get the crowd pumped up and excited.
"Probably because I ran 100 yards last ball game against the Packers, I'm going to try and do the same thing during this ball game," Rice said. "I'm not sure if security is gonna be chasing me down the field or they might jump on me and carry me out, but I'm gonna try. We're gonna have a good time."

Their predictions for Most Valuable Player?

Young said Jimmy Garoppolo or Kyle Juszczyk.

"He's open, he's really open to be able to throw it eight times or 48 times and I think Kyle's the kinda guy -- coach Shanahan the head coach, he'll just go with what's working. So it's possible that Jimmy G is the MVP, it's possible that Kyle Juszczyk is the MVP," Young said.

