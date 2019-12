49ers, Raiders reveal custom kicks for 'My Cause, My Cleats' weekend

Jimmy G featured hand-drawn designs from previous #49ersWish kids on his custom cleats that he'll debut this Sunday for #MyCauseMyCleats.



Their messages to him are everything ❤️🙏 @SFWish @ShoePalace | @TRAGIKkicks pic.twitter.com/KIPC1yPR7b — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 3, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Players across the NFL will show off their style while supporting a good cause this weekend. The annual My Cause My Cleats campaign is back once again as NFL players will rock custom cleats with designs showing off causes they support.Both the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders released videos on social media, showing off the cleats players will be wearing. The NFL campaign began in 2016 and has been popular ever since. Today was Unboxing Day, as players showed off their cleats on social media.In a statement released by the NFL, Commissioner Roger Goodell said, "Our players are passionate supporters of many charitable causes and serve as changemakers in their communities We are excited to build upon last year's success and work with our players to expand this unique platform that enables them to raise awareness for causes they support."100 percent of money raised through NFL Auction will be donated to the player's charities.More on My Cause My Cleats https://operations.nfl.com/football-ops/economic-social-impact/my-cause-my-cleats/