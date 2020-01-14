San Francisco 49ers

49ers vs Packers: Niners sell out first NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers announced a sellout for the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium.

It's the first time the 49ers are hosting an NFC Championship Game in Santa Clara.

The team set a new record after welcoming 71,649 fans to the NFC Divisional Playoff against the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 11.

Fans looking to buy tickets to the game are asked to visit a verified website.

NFC Championship Game is set for 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 19.

