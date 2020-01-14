SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers announced a sellout for the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium.
RELATED: 49ers tickets selling for $10K for VIP seats against Green Bay at Levi's Stadium
It's the first time the 49ers are hosting an NFC Championship Game in Santa Clara.
The team set a new record after welcoming 71,649 fans to the NFC Divisional Playoff against the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 11.
Fans looking to buy tickets to the game are asked to visit a verified website.
NFC Championship Game is set for 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 19.
See more stories and videos related to the San Francisco 49ers.
49ers vs Packers: Niners sell out first NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More