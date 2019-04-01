Oakland A's mascot Stomper joins ABC7 to celebrate baseball season

Stomper joined ABC7's Kristen Sze and Reggie Aqui in studio to discuss what is new for A's fans this season and to show off his famous dance moves!
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
See more stories about the A's.
Who did the #Fortnite dance moves better? @Stomper00? Or @reggieaqui and me? Rhetorical question. Stomper's job is totally safe! Another fun morning on #MiddayLive @abc7newsbayarea @Athletics pic.twitter.com/Krch6wKMBR— Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) April 1, 2019
Stomper. Owns. Everything. I ♥️ this elephant. @Stomper00 Happy 21st Bday (tomorrow)! pic.twitter.com/gtJddFYgwm— Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) April 1, 2019