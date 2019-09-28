Sports

San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy to receive key to the city

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy will be honored before Saturday afternoon's game.

This is his final series as Giants manager.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, along with former mayors Art Agnos, Frank Jordan and Willie Brown will present the key to the city to Bochy.

He has won three World Series titles as the Giants skipper.

And last week, he became the 11th manager in MLB history to win 2,000 games in his career.
