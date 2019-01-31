DRONEVIEW7: See the A's proposed gondola route

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Last weekend at Fanfest, the Oakland Athletics released renderings of their proposed gondola connecting Oakland to Jack London Square. But we wanted to take it a step further... enter DRONEVIEW7!
We flew the proposed route to see what the views would be like... not bad. The A's say the ride would take about three minutes. We sped up the video because your time is important.
According to the A's report, the gondola can move up to 6,000 individuals per hour per direction.
The @Athletics new gondola renderings were cool, so we flew Droneview 7 along the route to get a little perspective. Enjoy! #rootedinoakland pic.twitter.com/VfsNEkCQgB— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) January 30, 2019