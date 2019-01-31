OAKLAND ATHLETICS

DRONEVIEW7: See the A's proposed gondola route

We flew the proposed Athletics gondola route to see what the views would be like. Not bad...

Casey A. Pratt
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Last weekend at Fanfest, the Oakland Athletics released renderings of their proposed gondola connecting Oakland to Jack London Square. But we wanted to take it a step further... enter DRONEVIEW7!

What is the best way to BART to possible A's new stadium?

We flew the proposed route to see what the views would be like... not bad. The A's say the ride would take about three minutes. We sped up the video because your time is important.

According to the A's report, the gondola can move up to 6,000 individuals per hour per direction.

See more stories and videos related to the Oakland Athletics.

