SPORTS

Fans blame rapper Drake for Alabama's championship loss to Clemson

EMBED </>More Videos

Fans are jokingly saying that each time Drake supports a team, they lose.

SANTA CLARA, California --
Is there such thing as a "Drake curse?"

Fans have been joking on social media after Clemson won the College Football Playoff National Championship, saying rapper Drake jinxed Alabama.

After the new year, Drake posted a video wearing an Alabama sweatshirt talking about resolutions.

"All that resolution stuff is great. All that mental talk to yourself is great. But what you got to do on the 1st, you got to get up and actually do it," Drake said in the video at the gym.

The Alabama football Twitter account shared the video with the caption, "Get your mind right! Motivation from Drake repping Bama!"



Alabama fans were quick to comment about the video, saying that they didn't want his endorsement because he's "bad luck."

Even ESPN got in on the fun, sharing photos of Drake wearing sweatshirts of different teams.

"Will Alabama fall victim to the Drake curse?" the tweet read on Jan. 3



Sure enough, Alabama lost. But they didn't just lose, they got toppled by Clemson 44-16.


Drake has been spotted wearing Houston team jerseys in the past. When he was in Houston for his concert, he wore a UH football jersey on stage.



We're not saying this curse is legit, but the Coogs did lose big time against Army in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl game 70-14.

Drake, could you kindly pick a non-Houston team jersey to wear in the future, please? Sincerely, Houston.

RELATED: Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbuzzworthyrapperdrakecollege footballviralCaliforniaSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Raiders GM Mike Mayock says Jon Gruden has 'final say'
College Football Playoff fans pack Levi's Stadium
Warriors look to cure home woes vs. Knicks
Karlsson has 3 assists as Sharks top Kings 3-1
More Sports
Top Stories
14-year-old Napa boy arrested after allegedly planning shooting at 2 campuses
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: 2-moderate storm today and tonight
S&P slashes PG&E credit rating to junk status
Report: Sears to ask bankruptcy judge to liquidate
WATCH TONIGHT: Trump to address nation amid government shutdown
7 dead in shooting at bar in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Prowler spent three hours licking doorbell at California home
Show More
VIDEO: Wild weather wreaks havoc in Bay Area
College Football Playoff fans pack Levi's Stadium
At least 3 killed, 200 injured in train crash
Harry's Hofbrau closing for good in San Jose
Gov. Newsom's 1st act targets health care
More News