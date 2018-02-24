GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warrior Kevin Durant receives January NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Warriors forward Kevin Durant walks to the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Washington. (AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant received the January NBA Cares Community Assist Award from Kaiser Permanente in recognition of his support for children and education, the NBA announced Saturday.

Durant is donating $3 million to the University of Texas basketball program and its Center for Sports Leadership, which will be used for renovations of his alma mater's athletic facilities and the sports leadership center, a Warriors spokesman said.

Durant also contributed to Colin Kaepernick's "10 for 10" campaign, matching Kaepernick's $10,000 donation and earmarking the money for Silicon Valley De-Bug, a community justice organization.

Working with Make-A-Wish, the basketball player granted the wishes of three boys facing life-threatening illnesses, bringing them to Oakland for a Warriors game and meeting with the three of them, the Warriors said.

Durant said Kaepernick, Make-A-Wish, Silicon Valley De-Bug and his alma mater, the University of Texas "are doing important work, and it means a lot to me to have played a small part in their incredible efforts."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportskevin durantGolden State WarriorsNBAchildreneducationcommunityOakland
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors stars take part in inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Warriors royalty celebrate inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Stephen Curry says he wants to stay with Warriors for entire career
NBA superteam rankings: Who has the most star power?
EXCLUSIVE: Tour the new home of the Golden State Warriors, the Chase Center
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Rangers try to slow down A's, Davis
Davis connects again for 38th home run, A's blank Rangers
Giants catcher Buster Posey might have season-ending hip surgery
McNeil hits go-ahead double in 8th, Mets beat Giants 6-3
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
More Sports
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News