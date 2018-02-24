Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant received the January NBA Cares Community Assist Award from Kaiser Permanente in recognition of his support for children and education, the NBA announced Saturday.Durant is donating $3 million to the University of Texas basketball program and its Center for Sports Leadership, which will be used for renovations of his alma mater's athletic facilities and the sports leadership center, a Warriors spokesman said.Durant also contributed to Colin Kaepernick's "10 for 10" campaign, matching Kaepernick's $10,000 donation and earmarking the money for Silicon Valley De-Bug, a community justice organization.Working with Make-A-Wish, the basketball player granted the wishes of three boys facing life-threatening illnesses, bringing them to Oakland for a Warriors game and meeting with the three of them, the Warriors said.Durant said Kaepernick, Make-A-Wish, Silicon Valley De-Bug and his alma mater, the University of Texas "are doing important work, and it means a lot to me to have played a small part in their incredible efforts."