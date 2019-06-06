Warriors Kevin Durant out for Game 4 of NBA Finals

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant will not play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, head coach Steve Kerr has confirmed.
Kerr said that the two-time Finals MVP continues doing more each day in his workouts, but is not ready for game action yet.
The superstar strained his right calf in the second round of the playoffs against Houston.
