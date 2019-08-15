Lakers' DeMarcus 'Boogie' Cousins seriously injures knee, sources tell ESPN

LOS ANGELES -- Lakers center DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins has sustained a left knee injury described as serious, prompting an initial fear that he has a torn ACL, league sources told ESPN.A conclusive diagnosis is not expected until Cousins undergoes additional tests in Los Angeles on Thursday.The 29-year-old four-time All Star was working out in Las Vegas on Monday when he had to leave the court. One source said Cousins had "bumped knees" with another player.Cousins played last season with the Golden State Warriors and signed a free agent contract with the Lakers over the summer.