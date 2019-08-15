Golden State Warriors

Lakers' DeMarcus 'Boogie' Cousins seriously injures knee, sources tell ESPN

Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins celebrates a score with Draymond Green during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

LOS ANGELES -- Lakers center DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins has sustained a left knee injury described as serious, prompting an initial fear that he has a torn ACL, league sources told ESPN.

A conclusive diagnosis is not expected until Cousins undergoes additional tests in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The 29-year-old four-time All Star was working out in Las Vegas on Monday when he had to leave the court. One source said Cousins had "bumped knees" with another player.

Cousins played last season with the Golden State Warriors and signed a free agent contract with the Lakers over the summer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles lakersnbagolden state warriorsbasketball
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Green: Talk of Warriors missing playoffs is 'crazy'
Draymond Green missed being the underdog
Golden State Warriors release 2019-20 schedule
Warriors host Senior Dance Team try-outs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Record-setting heat hits Bay Area for 2nd straight day
Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy report reveals new details
AccuWeather Forecast: More record warmth and unhealthy air
July was hottest month on Earth since records began: NOAA
Southwest offering $99 Hawaii flights from Bay Area
Rep. Steve King says rapes, incest helped populate the world
Extreme heat brings extreme misery to the East Bay
Show More
6 police shot in standoff that 'could have been far worse'
ABC7 Catch-Up: Heat advisory, Cliff House lease ending, items found at Outside Lands
Israel bans entry to Tlaib, Omar over 'boycott activities'
San Francisco's oldest cable car back in operation
Suspect released after being charged in attack of SF woman
More TOP STORIES News