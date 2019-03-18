march madness

March Madness 2019: Get your printable NCAA bracket from ESPN

EMBED <>More Videos

Check out these tips from ESPN so that you can fill out your NCAA tournament bracket and win your March Madness pool.

It's almost time to spend your whole work day trash-talking your co-workers about how much better you're doing at guessing who will win college basketball games. NCAA tournament play starts this week.

If you're like many March Madness fans, you tweak your bracket over and over until you get it just right.

If that sounds like you, print this bracket so you can perfect your ESPN Tournament Challenge entry:


Click/tap to enlarge to a printable version.

The official ESPN Tournament Challenge, which comes with the chance to win over $20,000 in prizes, kicks off this week. Watch the video above for some tips and tricks as you fill out your bracket.

RELATED: How to play the ESPN Tournament Challenge

Entries into the ESPN Tournament Challenge lock on Thursday, March 21. For full details on how to play, visit espn.com/bracket.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and this station.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsmarch madnessncaacollege basketballespnbasketball
MARCH MADNESS
March Madness menu makeover
March Madness brackets: How to play the ESPN Tournament Challenge
FREE PIZZA! Little Caesars gave away lunch combos Monday
The Disney Vs. Pixar bracket will tear your office apart
TOP STORIES
3 dead in Netherlands tram shooting, mayor says
Metallica, SF Symphony to hold first concert at Chase Center
East Bay father and principal on life support after 'domestic altercation'
Parking program for homeless to start at Oakland churches
Accuweather Forecast: Spring warmth tapers
3 sickened after strong odor reported at San Jose post office
French experts see clear links in Boeing crashes
Show More
WATCH LIVE FRIDAY: ABC7 Puppy Cam adoption event for National Puppy Day 2019
March Madness brackets: How to play the ESPN Tournament Challenge
Deer Park facility fire could take 2 days to burn out
VIDEO: 7-year-old SoCal girl sings for Celine Dion
Beto O'Rourke sets high-water mark for Dems with $6.1 million in 1st day of campaign
More TOP STORIES News