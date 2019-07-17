Sports

Mountain biker soars over Tour de France riders in daring jump

SAINT-FLOUR, France -- If you can't beat them, jump over them!

After six months of preparation, Valentin Anouilh achieved his lifetime dream of jumping over the Tour de France riders on July 15.

Anouilh had his camera rolling as he used a ramp to jump across a road at the exact moment riders passed under him near Saint-Flour during stage 10 of the race.

"The jump is great, it is huge, it was too good," he said.

The 2019 Tour de France began on July 6 and runs until July 28.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportstour de francebicyclebike racebikes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News