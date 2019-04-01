Sports

New England QB Tom Brady's first tweet: A joke about retiring

New England Patriots' Tom Brady passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

By Tim Jue
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Legendary New England Patriots Quarterback and San Mateo native Tom Brady aptly chose April Fool's Day to send his first tweet.

Brady, 41, jokingly announced his retirement, and said he would spend the rest of his time tweeting.


Some believed his joke to be legit, and some fans had a meltdown. They were relieved when Brady sent a follow-up tweet a few hours later.


The six-time Super Bowl Champion has always been a Facebook and Instagram guy. But he's been strangely absent from Twitter.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the account.

Brady led the Patriots to another Super Bowl title earlier this year and shows no signs of slowing down.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportstom bradytwitternew england patriots
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
At least 20 rescued from warehouse fire in Oakland near I-880
Smoke sends Las Vegas-bound flight back to Oakland
Commute Challenge: taxi vs. rideshare
Brands joke around for April Fools' Day
Building A Better Bay Area: Rideshare realities
Teen shot for door knock was 'begging for his life,' mom says
Technical issue delays flights for multiple airlines
Show More
Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 wounded in LA shooting
'Bizarre Easter egg hunt' at Winchester Mystery House
Fremont man says he was attacked by DoorDash worker at Denny's
Boy, 6, suffers fatal heart attack taking team photo
California online sales tax increases
More TOP STORIES News