New England QB Tom Brady's first tweet: A joke about retiring

I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting #LFG — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019

Was this a bad joke? — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Legendary New England Patriots Quarterback and San Mateo native Tom Brady aptly chose April Fool's Day to send his first tweet.Brady, 41, jokingly announced his retirement, and said he would spend the rest of his time tweeting.Some believed his joke to be legit, and some fans had a meltdown. They were relieved when Brady sent a follow-up tweet a few hours later.The six-time Super Bowl Champion has always been a Facebook and Instagram guy. But he's been strangely absent from Twitter.A Twitter spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the account.Brady led the Patriots to another Super Bowl title earlier this year and shows no signs of slowing down.