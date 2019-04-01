New England QB Tom Brady's first tweet: A joke about retiring

Brady, 41, jokingly announced his retirement, and said he would spend the rest of his time tweeting.
I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting #LFG— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019
Some believed his joke to be legit, and some fans had a meltdown. They were relieved when Brady sent a follow-up tweet a few hours later.
Was this a bad joke?— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019
The six-time Super Bowl Champion has always been a Facebook and Instagram guy. But he's been strangely absent from Twitter.
A Twitter spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the account.
Brady led the Patriots to another Super Bowl title earlier this year and shows no signs of slowing down.