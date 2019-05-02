Oakland Athletics

Oakland May Day demonstration held over Athletics' plan for new ballpark

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It wouldn't be a May 1 without chanting and marching crowds.

They're main ingredients of May Day, as observed around the world.


"It is about workers who are protecting public good over private gain," said demonstrator Sean Gleason, a teacher in Oakland.

And it was about winning hearts and minds as they pertain to the Port of Oakland's Charles P. Howard Terminal. The Athletics want to build a new stadium there.

RELATED: New coalition announces opposition to proposed Oakland A's ballpark at Howard Terminal

Members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union's Local 10 say not in their backyard. They see it as a misguided, desperate plan... with a price.

"Jobs being lost. This is only the beginning," said longshoreman Joe Diaz.



"We need more docks. More infrastructure coming into the West Coast. We need more. Not less," added Ricky Cox, another longshoreman.

The Oakland A's issued a statement Wednesday supporting the union. It reads, in part: "We fully respect and support ILWU's right to express themselves. We have met with them on multiple occasions and have incorporated their valuable feedback into our plans."

RELATED: Maritime Industry opposes new Oakland Athletics' ballpark at Howard Terminal

The Port told ABC7 Wednesday that nothing has been decided regarding the Athletics. No hint of whether there would be a land sale, a lease, or a deal at all. From spokesman Mike Zampa: "The Port of Oakland approved a five-year strategic plan. And it calls for record maritime growth into the next decade. The port will not jeopardize its long-term interests."



And from Rebecca Kaplan from the Oakland City Council: "We want to make sure the local people get hired, are treated fairly, and that people get paid a living wage."

At the end of this day -- nothing is decided.

We heard talking points restated, loudly, on May Day, 2019 in the East Bay.

See more stories, pictures, and videos about the Oakland Athletics.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandprotestoakland athleticsconstructionunionsjobs
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
A's sign Wold, 8, for a day through Make-A-Wish
A's acquire Diekman from Royals for 2 prospects
Rangers rolling to start series against A's
Lynn throws 6 strong innings, Rangers top A's 5-2
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News