Oakland Athletics

New coalition announces opposition to proposed Oakland A's ballpark at Howard Terminal

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A new coalition took to the steps of Oakland City Hall Thursday to formally announce their opposition to the Oakland A's plan to build a new stadium at the busy Howard Terminal.

The "East Oakland Stadium Alliance" claims the proposal would result in the loss of thousands of living wage jobs at the port, but the team says none of the existing operations would be lost -- just moved to another piece of property at the port.

RELATED: Maritime Industry opposes new Oakland Athletics' ballpark at Howard Terminal

Standing two dozen strong on the steps of Oakland City Hall, the "East Oakland Stadium Alliance" sent a clear message to the Oakland A's and city leaders -- that they oppose a new ballpark at the team's preferred site, Howard Terminal.

"We think the decision, if it has been made, to build a stadium," said Don Marcus, president of the maritime group International Organization of Master, Mates & Pilots, "it has been made on irreplaceable maritime industrial property is short-sided and absolutely irresponsible."



"Oakland needs a thriving port, it needs a great ballpark location," counters A's President Dave Kaval, who says the team has met and continues to meet, with various maritime industry groups. "Both of those can exist at the waterfront"

RELATED: Here's what the Oakland Athletics have planned for new ballpark at Howard Terminal

Kaval calls Howard Terminal the best option for a new ballpark, surrounded by retail, 4,000 residential units and other amenities.

"Everyone needs to voice their concerns," said Mayor Libby Schaaf, who feels that the Howard Terminal site could still be a good fit for everyone. "We can be a city that respects and protects our maritime industry, our labor force, but also develop an exciting new ballpark that is privately financed and is responsible to the community."

The East Oakland Stadium Alliance wants the new stadium put on the current coliseum land.

The organized opposition to Howard Terminal comes as state lawmakers consider further legislation to streamline the process and while the Oakland Port Commission considers whether to sell the land to the team.

Even if the Oakland A's can get past this current opposition to the Howard Terminal site from the maritime industry, the team still faces more hurdles, including the state legislature and ultimately the Oakland City Council.

See more stories, pictures, and videos about the Oakland Athletics.

Check out more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandbuilding a better bay areamlboakland athleticsconstruction
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
A's sign Wold, 8, for a day through Make-A-Wish
A's acquire Diekman from Royals for 2 prospects
Rangers rolling to start series against A's
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News