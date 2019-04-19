New coalition announces opposition to proposed Oakland A's ballpark at Howard Terminal

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A new coalition took to the steps of Oakland City Hall Thursday to formally announce their opposition to the Oakland A's plan to build a new stadium at the busy Howard Terminal.The "East Oakland Stadium Alliance" claims the proposal would result in the loss of thousands of living wage jobs at the port, but the team says none of the existing operations would be lost -- just moved to another piece of property at the port.Standing two dozen strong on the steps of Oakland City Hall, the "East Oakland Stadium Alliance" sent a clear message to the Oakland A's and city leaders -- that they oppose a new ballpark at the team's preferred site, Howard Terminal."We think the decision, if it has been made, to build a stadium," said Don Marcus, president of the maritime group International Organization of Master, Mates & Pilots, "it has been made on irreplaceable maritime industrial property is short-sided and absolutely irresponsible.""Oakland needs a thriving port, it needs a great ballpark location," counters A's President Dave Kaval, who says the team has met and continues to meet, with various maritime industry groups. "Both of those can exist at the waterfront"Kaval calls Howard Terminal the best option for a new ballpark, surrounded by retail, 4,000 residential units and other amenities."Everyone needs to voice their concerns," said Mayor Libby Schaaf, who feels that the Howard Terminal site could still be a good fit for everyone. "We can be a city that respects and protects our maritime industry, our labor force, but also develop an exciting new ballpark that is privately financed and is responsible to the community."The East Oakland Stadium Alliance wants the new stadium put on the current coliseum land.The organized opposition to Howard Terminal comes as state lawmakers consider further legislation to streamline the process and while the Oakland Port Commission considers whether to sell the land to the team.Even if the Oakland A's can get past this current opposition to the Howard Terminal site from the maritime industry, the team still faces more hurdles, including the state legislature and ultimately the Oakland City Council.