u.s. & world

Opponents huddle around soccer player after hijab comes loose during match

AMAN, Jordan -- A Jordanian soccer team is being praised for their sportsmanship after they formed a human shield to give privacy to a member of the opposing team after her hijab started to fall off.

The encounter happened during a 2018 Jordan Football Association Final Women's League game in Aman, and footage of the incident was widely shared on social media on October 2019.

The player, #16, kneels down to fix her headpiece during the game after another player's arm appears to inadvertently brush against her head. Five members of Shabab al-Ordon Club, the opposing team, then walk up, forming a circle around her and giving her the privacy to adjust her hijab before the game resumes.

In an email, Jordan Football Association identified the Shabab al-Ordon Club players pictured in the video as Stephanie Naber (#8), Hiba Fakherdine (#18), Shurooq Shathily (#20), Yasmeen Khair (#7) and Noor Zoqash (#3). The organization said that #16 asked not to be named.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssocietyacts of kindnesssocceru.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
24-year-old becomes billionaire overnight
Teens nearly crushed by tree that crashed into their home
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Prince Harry addresses rumors of rift with brother William
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E report, images give possible clues to Kincade Fire's start
Kincade Fire smoke could pose health hazards across Bay Area
Kincade Fire explodes in size in Sonoma County
Kincade Fire: SKY7 captures huge plume of smoke
Kincade Fire: Enormous flames caught on camera
Canyon Country fire erupts to 3,700 acres
Jason Segel photobombs couple during engagement shoot
Show More
Woman caught on camera trying to save home from Kincade Fire
Video shows man driving through Kincade Fire in Sonoma County
24-year-old becomes billionaire overnight
Timelapse video shows overnight spread of Kincade Fire
Crews contain grass fire near businesses in Richmond
More TOP STORIES News