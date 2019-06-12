US Open

Pebble Beach Golf Links welcomes back U.S. Open for sixth time in course history

By
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KGO) -- The U.S. Open returns to historic Pebble Beach Golf Links for the sixth time in course history.

Nestled right along the coast of Carmel, Calif. Pebble Beach has seen incredible action while hosting Championships as one of the most challenging courses in the world.

It's one all golfers dream to play.

"To be able to walk up the 18th hole at Pebble Beach, it's like walking up the 18th at Augusta," Spieth said. "It's iconic. For a kid growing up dreaming to play golf professionally, to be able to able to walk up those two 18th holes and be able to know that you're going to win the golf tournament there is just a feeling that I'll always remember."



Now for the first time since 2010, Bay Area golf fans can see it all live.

The competition is set to be as hot as the weather.

Two-time defending U.S. Open Champion and the top ranked golfer in the world, Brooks Koepka, looks to defend his title against the likes of 2015 U.S. Open Champion Jordan Spieth and, of course, the man looking for his first victory in the championship in over a decade, Tiger Woods.



"There's nothing like playing a U.S. Open set-up here at Pebble Beach," Woods said. "The golf course is not overly long. It's not big in that regard, but man is it tricky. The first time I ever played it, I played with pops. It's hard to believe that it was under $100 to play. My dad made a vow that he would never play a round of golf that he would have to pay $100 or more. Luckily it was still under $100 then and we got the chance to play Pebble Beach."

RELATED: Tiger Woods talks Kevin Durant injury: 'It was sad...I've been there'

Woods is looking for his third U.S. Open Crown.

His first came in 2000, right here at Pebble Beach.



To do so, he needs to stop the hot streak of Brooks Koepka, who has won the past two PGA Championships, as well as the previous two U.S. Opens.

"This would be the coolest thing ever to win three in a row and to win the third one at Pebble," Koepka said. "It's such a special place. To be a little kid, you always wanted to play a U.S. Open at Pebble. It's kind of a dream come true in a sense and to even think of winning a Major Championship here would be incredible."



The field also includes top-golfers such as Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed and others.

A limited number of tickets remain to see the U.S. Open.

Come witness the history once again unfold at Pebble Beach.

For more information on the U.S. Open, visit their website.
