Kobe Bryant custom made tribute casket features 5 replica NBA Finals trophies

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. -- A North Carolina man created an honorary casket for Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven other people who died in the January helicopter crash.
Fletcher Collins, of Bladen County, owns Glorious Custom Designs. He said a friend of Kobe reached out to him and requested the casket.
It is themed in Lakers purple and gold. It features pictures of Kobe, Gianna and Lakers fans. It also has a replica of the Lakers basketball court adorned with five Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophies--the same number of NBA titles Kobe won during his career.
A public memorial service is being held Monday in Los Angeles for Kobe and Gianna. Collins' casket is at that memorial.
