Oakland Raiders

Raiders fans gather outside Alameda headquarters as team clears out lockers for last time

This Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 image shows Raiders fans outside the team's facility in Alameda, Calif. as the players clear out their lockers before moving to Las Vegas. (KGO-TV)

By
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- As the Oakland Raiders cleared out their lockers and left the team's Alameda headquarters once and for all, die-hard fans gathered outside to say one last goodbye.

Many were also hoping for one last autograph, including Frank Gonzales and his 5-year-old son, Raider.

"He's a Raider for life," says Frank.

Literally.

Running back DeAndre Washington was there signed autographs, along with others.

They're still here, "Until the last Raider leaves."


Wayne Freedman will have a closer look at Raider Nation gathering for one last look at the Alameda headquarters, coming up at 4 p.m. on ABC7 News.
This Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 image shows the Raiders locker room in Alameda, Calif. as the team clears out before moving to Las Vegas.

