Raiders fans gather outside Alameda headquarters as team clears out lockers for last time

Loyal to the bitter end. As Oakland #Raiders clear out for the last time, die-hard fans gather outside hoping for one more autograph. They include Frank Gonzales and his 5 year old son, Raider---"A Raider for life," literally. @dwa5ington signed. #abc7now On to #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/H9IwlePc2O — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) December 30, 2019

This Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 image shows the Raiders locker room in Alameda, Calif. as the team clears out before moving to Las Vegas.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- As the Oakland Raiders cleared out their lockers and left the team's Alameda headquarters once and for all, die-hard fans gathered outside to say one last goodbye.Many were also hoping for one last autograph, including Frank Gonzales and his 5-year-old son, Raider."He's a Raider for life," says Frank.Literally.Running back DeAndre Washington was there signed autographs, along with others.They're still here, "Until the last Raider leaves."