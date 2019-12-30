Raiders fans gather outside Alameda headquarters as team clears out lockers for last time

Many were also hoping for one last autograph, including Frank Gonzales and his 5-year-old son, Raider.
"He's a Raider for life," says Frank.
Literally.
Running back DeAndre Washington was there signed autographs, along with others.
They're still here, "Until the last Raider leaves."
Loyal to the bitter end. As Oakland #Raiders clear out for the last time, die-hard fans gather outside hoping for one more autograph. They include Frank Gonzales and his 5 year old son, Raider---"A Raider for life," literally. @dwa5ington signed. #abc7now On to #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/H9IwlePc2O— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) December 30, 2019
Wayne Freedman will have a closer look at Raider Nation gathering for one last look at the Alameda headquarters, coming up at 4 p.m. on ABC7 News.
RELATED: Raiders eliminated from playoff contention
RELATED: Raider Nation says goodbye to team during last game at Oakland Coliseum
RELATED: Raider fans look to 1st Las Vegas season after devastating Oakland Coliseum finale loss
Go here for the latest news and videos about the Raiders.