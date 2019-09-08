Sports

Richard Sherman's pick 6 energizes 49ers in 31-17 victory over Tampa Bay

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) celebrates with his teammates after his touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

By Julianne Herrera
TAMPA, Fla. (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-17 in their 2019-2020 season opener in Tampa.

After five touchdowns were called back due to penalties, it was Richard Sherman's 31-yard "pick 6" that brought the game back to life, and separated the 49ers in points and in energy.

This wouldn't be last of the defensive scoring.

Another interception by Ahkello Witherspoon in the 4th quarter was also returned for a touchdown. This followed by a successful two-point conversion from Garopplo to rookie receiver Deebo Samuel with two minutes on the clock sealed the deal.

49ers win 31-17.

See more stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridasan francisco 49ersnflfootballu.s. & worldtampa bay buccaneers
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly 350 flights delayed or cancelled on day 1 of SFO runway closure
Search warrants served in Santa Barbara boat fire investigation
Ex-SC Gov. Mark Sanford to challenge Trump in primary
Raiders kick off season on Monday Night Football on ABC
Watch Antonio Brown as a Raider summed up in 2 minutes
Raiders prepare for opener vs. Broncos without Brown
2 dead, 3 injured in plane crash near Las Vegas
Show More
Customers flee Walmart after man enters carrying airsoft rifle
Couple accidentally gets $120K deposit; accused of spending it on shopping spree
Hundreds remaining in shelters anxious to return home after Hurricane Dorian
Former sheriff's deputy admits to domestic violence, avoids felony strikes
Trump calls off secret meeting with Taliban, Afghan leaders
More TOP STORIES News