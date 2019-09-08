Richard Sherman's pick 6 energizes 49ers in 31-17 victory over Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-17 in their 2019-2020 season opener in Tampa.After five touchdowns were called back due to penalties, it was Richard Sherman's 31-yard "pick 6" that brought the game back to life, and separated the 49ers in points and in energy.This wouldn't be last of the defensive scoring.Another interception by Ahkello Witherspoon in the 4th quarter was also returned for a touchdown. This followed by a successful two-point conversion from Garopplo to rookie receiver Deebo Samuel with two minutes on the clock sealed the deal.49ers win 31-17.