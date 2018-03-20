SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

San Francisco 49ers hold news conference with Richard Sherman

The San Francisco 49ers are introducing cornerback Richard Sherman at a news conference at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. (KGO)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
The San Francisco 49ers introduced cornerback Richard Sherman at a news conference at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Tuesday.

Sherman says vengeance was on his mind when he picked his new team.

RELATED: Richard Sherman switching teams in NFC West, to join 49ers on three-year deal

The 49ers and the former All-Pro player agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $39.15 million.

VIDEO: Seahawks star Richard Sherman talks to ABC7 on ESPYs red carpet
Seahawks star Richard Sherman talked to ABC7's Larry Beil on the ESPYS red carpet about Colin Kaepernick's job hunt and about Seattle's rivalry with the San Francisco 49ers.

