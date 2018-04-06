SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

San Francisco Giants vs Dodgers game postponed due to rain

The strong storm hitting the Bay Area has caused the San Francisco Giants to postpone their game tonight at AT&T Park.

RELATED: Your AccuWeather forecast as Atmospheric River hits Bay Area

The Giants were scheduled to play the Los Angeles Dodgers at 7 p.m. -- right in the middle of the downpour. The game has been rescheduled for April 28th at 1:05 p.m.

Tomorrow's game will be played at 3:05 p.m., which is two hours later than scheduled.

It's the first rainout at AT&T Park in 12 years.

