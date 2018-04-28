SAN JOSE SHARKS

Sharks beat Vegas Knights 4-3 in double overtime in Game 2 of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Sharks player Brent Burns (88) and Golden Knights player Alex Tuch (89) vie for the puck during Game 2 of an NHL second-round playoff series Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KGO) --
Logan Couture's second goal of the game, on the power play at 5:13 of the second overtime, lifted the San Jose Sharks to a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night, tying their Western Conference semifinal series at one game apiece.

Moments after Vegas' Jon Merrill was called for hooking, Couture found the back of the net, as the Sharks stole home-ice advantage from Vegas.

The Golden Knights, who lost for the first time in six playoff games, thought they won in the first overtime when Jonathan Marchessault's backhand sailed past Jones with 3:02 left, but officials ruled there was goaltender interference when Marchessault ran into Jones' blocker and spun him around before his shot.

Brent Burns also scored two goals and Martin Jones stopped 26 shots for San Jose, which was playing without suspended forward Evander Kane.

William Karlsson scored twice, while Nate Schmidt got his first of the postseason to tie the score at 3-3 with 6 minutes left in the third period. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 43 saves.

Game 3 is Monday night at San Jose.

It was the second straight series the Golden Knights went into double overtime in Game 2, with their opponent missing a key player due to suspension. Los Angeles was missing Drew Doughty in the opening round.

Unlike the first game of this series, which saw the Golden Knights become the third NHL franchise to score at least seven goals in a playoff game during its inaugural season, Game 2 was much more physical, something that seemingly took Vegas out of its rhythm in the second period.

In Game 1, Vegas blocked 26 shots, to the Sharks' 13, but San Jose held a 36-26 edge in Game 2.

And after being whistled for 10 penalties in first series-opener, as opposed to Vegas' five, the Golden Knights found themselves in the box more than San Jose, 11-6.

RELATED: Sharks fans ready for Game 3 of NHL playoffs

The Golden Knights got on the board late in the first period after Colin Miller's slap shot from the point sailed wide of the net, off the end boards and right to Karlsson, who found the back of the net from a tight angle.

Karlsson notched his second goal when he took advantage of a turnover forced by Reilly Smith, overlooked passing it back to Smith, skated in and beat Martin Jones from the circle to put Vegas up 2-0 just 26 seconds into the second period.

Burns brought an end to the Sharks' 82-minute scoring drought when he picked up the puck off the draw and blasted a slap shot from the point to cut Vegas' lead in half.

Couture tied the game at 2 with a goal that conceivably could have been avoided. After blocking a shot by Dylan Demelo, Fleury pushed the puck to Deryk Engelland behind the net, rather than covering it up. Tomas Hertl got ahold of it and fed Couture, who one-timed in with just under nine minutes left in the second.

Three minutes later, Burns gave San Jose a 3-2 lead after he snagged the puck off a faceoff, circled the back of the net and tucked it in on a wraparound.

Schmidt tied the game when he took a pass from Shea Theodore and one-timed it from the blue line in the third.

NOTES: Burns' second-period goal ended Fleury's scoreless streak of 143:51, dating back to Game 3 of the opening round versus Los Angeles. ... Vegas surpassed its season-high 13 penalties in minutes with 22 PIM. ... The 18,671 in attendance was a new team record at T Mobile Arena. ... Kane was suspended Friday because of a cross-check to the head of Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in Game 1.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the San Jose Sharks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsSan Jose Sharksnhlnhl playoffshockeyhockey fanSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SAN JOSE SHARKS
VIDEOS: Fans, sports stars, G-Eazy and more on the ESPYS red carpet
VIDEO: Sharks' Evander Kane declares cooling red carpet fan the real MVP of ESPYS
Chris Tierney re-signs with Sharks
Sharks captain Joe Pavelski leads after 2nd round at celebrity golf tournament
Sharks' Joe Pavelski leads early at American Century Championship
More San Jose Sharks
SPORTS
Giants catcher Buster Posey may have season-ending hip surgery
McNeil hits go-ahead double in 8th, Mets beat Giants 6-3
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News