It's one week away-- the big College Football Playoff National Championship at Levi's Stadium.San Jose is gearing up and cleaning up to look its best for the tens of thousands of Alabama and Clemson fans flying in for the game.You might see some short delays as Caltrans crews sweep Highway 87 around Mineta San Jose International to make it look as tidy as possible for visitors to the game.Crews are also busy picking up litter at Plaza de Cesar Chavez in downtown San Jose, much of it left over from crowds that came here to view Christmas in the Park."Any city in their right mind anyway is going to clean up and try to present their best face," said Greg Little, a forklift operator and stagehand, who is working on the game preparations.Gusty winds didn't help the effort, stirring up debris on freeway shoulders and causing leaves and bark to fall off trees.As stage crews were starting to assemble a big ESPN attraction, the area resembled a dust bowl."So all of this has been under carpet and etc. So all the grass has died off, and there's a lot of stuff just blowing around because it's there," said Little.The College Football Playoff Foundation announced Monday it's asking fans to support a drive to raise money for teachers from the Camp Fire."We're working with the officials in Butte County, and it's going to go directly to support the teachers to meet the needs for their resources that were lost, directly to the teachers," said Carly Campbell, partnerships manager with the Foundation.Even if you don't have game tickets, you can experience the College Football Playoff by going to the San Jose Convention Center on Friday when Fan Central will be available free that day to Bay Area residents. There'll be bands, cheerleaders and lots of activities.On game weekend, the cost will be $10 per person.