Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry praises Seth but will gladly take the win, mom ditches pregame drink

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- One of the great storylines to the Warriors-Trail Blazers playoff series is it is Curry vs. Curry.

Steph and Seth going head-to-head marks the first time brothers have faced one another this deep in the NBA playoffs.

According to Steph, game 2 was the perfect outcome: Seth had a good game, finishing with 16 points and picking his brother's pocket a few times, but the Warriors got the win.

The family affair has definitely affected parents Dell and Sonya.

Their decision as to who wears what to the games has been well-documented with the parents going with split jerseys.

One brother's team on the front, the other team on the back.

Dell added a new wrinkle to the Curry family dilemma during Thursday night's game.

During an interview he said Sonya is so stressed about the brothers playing each other she has been skipping her traditional pregame cocktail!

At least the family knows one of the brothers is going to be playing for a championship, it's just a question of whether it is Steph or Seth.

We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscoportland trail blazersgolden state warriorsstephen curry
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors plan to give every Chase Center ticket holder a free Muni day pass
Kerr: Forced trade by Davis 'bad for the league'
Stephen, Ayesha Curry launch foundation to help children in Bay Area
ABC7 News anchor gifts Ayesha and Stephen Curry with a sweet surprise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News