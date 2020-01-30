Super Bowl 2020: Stepped-up security at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami ahead of 49ers vs. Chiefs game

ABC7 News has been in Miami since Sunday and it's impossible to miss the huge presence of police bike patrols, officers on foot and mobile command units from Little Havana to the beach.
At Hard Rock Stadium, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers are examining cargo trucks going into the stadium. Each driver is checked, trucks go through an x-ray and police K-9s are on-site to sniff out potential problems.
The waterways are also being patrolled by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Ahead of the game, Homeland Security conducted mock attacks and stressed that local, state and federal law enforcement are prepared.
"There's no specific or credible threat to the Super Bowl," Department of Homeland Security's Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said. "It is an extremely high-risk and iconic American event."
Law enforcement are reminding everyone, whether you're heading to the Hard Rock Stadium, or just watching the Super Bowl at a bar, "if you see something, say something."
There's also an app that fans can download and report suspicious activity called SaferWatch.
