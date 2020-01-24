Super Bowl 2020: ABC7 staff makes 49ers-Chiefs predictions

We asked the ABC7 Sports Department how they think this will all go down. See their predictions below.
Casey Pratt
A lot of the fans and analysts see the Chiefs as an offensive powerhouse and the 49ers as a defense and running game team - those people haven't been watching all season. The Chiefs rank fifth in the NFL in points-per-game this year... three spots behind the 49ers, who are second.
ESPN's own Ed Werder pointed out that Patrick Mahomes has only lost eight times in 35 starts for the Chiefs - never by more than seven points.
I predict the 49ers defense will be able to contain Mahomes juuuuust enough and Jimmy Garoppolo and company will show what they can do on offense.
FINAL SCORE: 49ers 34, Chiefs 31.
Larry Beil
The old saying sports is that "speed kills" and the Chiefs have scary speed in Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardmann.
But I think the speed that prevails in this game will be in the form of the 49ers edge rushers, Nick Bosa and Dee Ford. If Patrick Mahomes doesn't have time for his receivers to get deep, the Niners can limit KC's big plays downfield.
The 49ers can exploit KC's biggest weakness, run defense, and continue to ground and pound like they did in playoff wins over the Vikings and Packers.
FINAL SCORE: 49ers 38, Chiefs 34.
Chris Alvarez
Watch the video above as ABC7 Sports Anchor Chris Alvarez makes his predictions with the San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush cheerleaders.
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about Super Bowl 2020 here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- 7 things to know about 49ers, Chiefs match-up
- Who is Jimmy Garoppolo? Here's what we know about the face of the 49ers
- 49ers fans debate whether parade should be in SF or Santa Clara
- 49ers-Chiefs match-up a tossup at legal sports books
- Who is Raheem Mostert? Here's what to know about 49ers running back who stunned America in NFC Championship
- Lombardi Trophy Legacy: Timeline of 49ers Super Bowls
- San Francisco 49ers will sport traditional road uniforms in Miami