Supercuts giving free haircuts at Oracle Park before San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs game

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Take me out to the barber? The official hair salon of Major League Baseball, Supercuts, will provide free services to baseball fans as the Chicago Cubs face the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Monday. The game starts at 6:45 p.m. and stylists will be available from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at a pop-up salon in Willie Mays Plaza.Stylists will provide haircuts as well as beard trims free of charge.