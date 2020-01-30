Super Bowl 2020

Amazing sights can be seen on the water when visiting Miami for the Super Bowl

By
MIAMI (KGO) -- The city of Miami has 35 miles of beautiful beaches and there's no better way to see it all than by boat.

Grab a ticket and get ready to hit the seas on one of a handful of Miami tour boats providing visitors and locals alike panoramic views of Miami.

The vantage point is nothing short of breathtaking from the serene Biscayne Bay waters to the amazing Miami architecture.

Cruise along the Biscayne Bay and you'll come up on Star Island. The island is home to several celebrities. Halftime performers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira reportedly have mansions on the island just a couple of doors down from each other, according to our tour guide.


The hour and a half long tour takes you to Biscayne Bay, Star Island, South Beach, Millionaire's Row, Flagler Monument, and ends with a stunning view of the Miami Skyline as you return to port.

Tickers were under $30 and are sure to provide plenty of Instagrammable moments worthy of a postcard.

