Warriors' D'Angelo Russell sidelined for 2 weeks after thumb injury

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors shooting guard D'Angelo Russell will be sidelined for two weeks after he sprained his thumb Friday night against the Celtics, the team announced Saturday.Russell sprained his right thumb in the third quarter of the Warriors game against the Boston Celtics, losing 105-100. Russell didn't return to the game after the injury.The shooting guard underwent an MRI Friday night, which confirmed the sprain.The Warriors said Russell will be re-evaluated in two weeks and will not travel with the team on its upcoming 4-game road trip to New Orleans, Memphis, Dallas and Utah.