Warriors delayed film session to watch Tiger Woods win Masters

On the dawn of defeating the Clippers in Game 1 of this playoff season, Tiger Woods was in a tight race down the stretch of the Masters.
RELATED: Tiger Woods wins Masters for first time since 2005
The Warriors held off on film to watch the magic unfold and together witness a legend rise again.
After more than a decade of drought, Tiger Woods swung himself back into a green jacket.
"To be able to watch a comeback story like that is pretty big," Kevon Looney said in an interview with ABC7's Mindi Bach.
While describing the rare opportunity to watch something of this magnitude together, he noted that Stephen Curry almost cried.
Greatest comeback story in sports! Congrats @TigerWoods Let me hold one of those 5 jackets one time!— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) April 14, 2019
They watch history as a team, and they make history as a team.
RELATED: Curry becomes all-time leader in postseason 3s
In their seventh consecutive year making the playoffs (a franchise record), Golden State is on a quest for a "threepeat," which would put them in the company of three storied franchises.
The Lakers, Chicago Bulls, and Boston Celtics are the only basketball clubs to date to win three NBA titles in a row.
#Warriors delayed today’s film session to watch #PGA greatness. Kevon Looney said Steph almost cried. #Masters #TigerWoods pic.twitter.com/L4MPZM2jPs— Mindi Bach (@MindiABC7) April 14, 2019
You can watch the Warriors playoffs right here on ABC.
See more stories, videos, and playoff updates from the Golden State Warriors.