Warriors' Draymond Green, TV personality Hazel Renee announce engagement

We have official confirmation Warriors star Draymond Green is engaged.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
We have official confirmation Warriors star Draymond Green is engaged.

Coach Steve Kerr accidentally spilled the beans last month during a road trip. But now the couple has posted it on Instagram.

Green's fiancée, TV personality Hazel Renee, shared video showing off the ring. Jason of Beverly Hills crafted it.

That's the same jeweler that designed the Warriors' 2018 Championship rings.

