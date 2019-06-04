NBA Finals: Warriors say Kevin Durant out, Klay Thompson questionable for Game 3 in Oakland

Coach Steve Kerr says that Kevin Durant will be out for Game 3. He will get on the court at practice Tuesday but, "He's out for tomorrow, but improving."
The Dubs could be without Klay Thompson -- he's still questionable. The Splash Brother strained his hamstring in Sunday night's win over the Raptors.
Kerr says Thompson believes he's ready to go for Game 3 but that's up to the training staff.
RELATED: Warriors' Looney likely out for Finals with fracture
Andre Iguodala went through practice on Tuesday and will play Wednesday.
Kevon Looney will miss the rest of the finals due to fractured cartilage in his chest.
This little girl on the left is Riley. She wrote #StephCurry a letter about his shoes not being available in girls sizes. Today she’s here to interview the #Warriors about the finals! Go girl! @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/a5XalANWt3— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) June 4, 2019
Reports confirm #KlayThompson is questionable for Game 3 after MRI confirms mild hamstring strain, but I do see him here practicing. No sign of Kevin Durant at the moment @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/w11EEYqjny— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) June 4, 2019
Maybe it’s because I’m new here, but I still find it very impressive to practice like no one is here when almost everyone in the room has a camera in your face @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/IVRzXNeJUH— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) June 4, 2019
WOW! The doors just opened for the media during the #Warriors practice. There’s press from all over the world and cameras are still coming in! @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/Uj8K1u1Gx0— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) June 4, 2019