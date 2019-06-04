Golden State Warriors

NBA Finals: Warriors say Kevin Durant out, Klay Thompson questionable for Game 3 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors is happening in Oakland on Wednesday.

Coach Steve Kerr says that Kevin Durant will be out for Game 3. He will get on the court at practice Tuesday but, "He's out for tomorrow, but improving."

The Dubs could be without Klay Thompson -- he's still questionable. The Splash Brother strained his hamstring in Sunday night's win over the Raptors.

Kerr says Thompson believes he's ready to go for Game 3 but that's up to the training staff.

RELATED: Warriors' Looney likely out for Finals with fracture

Andre Iguodala went through practice on Tuesday and will play Wednesday.

Kevon Looney will miss the rest of the finals due to fractured cartilage in his chest.

ABC7 News Sports Director Larry Beil will be live at Oracle Arena Wednesday, along with sports reporter Mindi Bach and anchor Dion Lim.

Our coverage begins on ABC7 News at 4 p.m. followed by the Dubs on 7 pre-game show at 5 p.m.

Game 3 starts at 6 p.m. followed by "After the Game" live from Oracle.

See more stories and videos about the Golden State Warriors here.




Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandnba finalstoronto raptorsgolden state warriorsklay thompson
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors plan to give every Chase Center ticket holder a free Muni day pass
Kerr: Forced trade by Davis 'bad for the league'
Stephen, Ayesha Curry launch foundation to help children in Bay Area
ABC7 News anchor gifts Ayesha and Stephen Curry with a sweet surprise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News