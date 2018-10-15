Are you ready for some Monday Night football?
The 49ers will play tonight against the Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
You can watch the game on ABC7 starting at 5 p.m.
Programming note: Tonight's episode of Dancing with the Stars and The Good Doctor will air in their entirety immediately following the game. Watch or record Monday's full episodes of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune overnight starting at 2:30 a.m.
