Reggie Knows Sports: What's the deal with Kyler Murray?!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --You may have seen the name Kyler Murray in the news recently. The Oakland A's drafted him last year - but he's also really good at football.
Anyway, Reggie Aqui tries to break down what's going on so that even non-sports fans can understand.
It's basically like a complicated, open relationship. But Reggie is the sports pro (he's not), so you'll have to listen to his take on how all of this is going down.
I may not know analogies...but I know sports! (I don’t). The #KylerMurray MLB/NFL thing is just like dating...maybe. pic.twitter.com/L6nk97JVFo— Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) January 15, 2019