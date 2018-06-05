EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3565522" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> During the Celebration of America event that took the place of the Philadelphia Eagle's scrapped visit to the White House, a member of the crowd kneeled as the national anthem played.

The White House is blaming the Philadelphia Eagles for President Trump's decision to cancel a planned White House event celebrating the team's Super Bowl championship.US Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the team notified the White House last week, saying 81 people would attend. Then the next day, tried to reschedule for a time when the president would be overseas, but only with a handful of players.Sanders says that's when the president decided to cancel, citing a "lack of good faith" and added the team let its fans down.In lieu of today's celebration, the president hosted a "Celebration Of America" outside the White House.On Tuesday, Steph Curry and LeBron James weighed in on the controversy."I know whoever wins this series, no one wants an invite," James said.And Curry responded by saying, "I agree with leBron."