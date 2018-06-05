US Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the team notified the White House last week, saying 81 people would attend. Then the next day, tried to reschedule for a time when the president would be overseas, but only with a handful of players.
Sanders says that's when the president decided to cancel, citing a "lack of good faith" and added the team let its fans down.
In lieu of today's celebration, the president hosted a "Celebration Of America" outside the White House.
On Tuesday, Steph Curry and LeBron James weighed in on the controversy.
"I know whoever wins this series, no one wants an invite," James said.
And Curry responded by saying, "I agree with leBron."