SPORTS

White House blames Eagles for President Trump's cancellation of Super Bowl celebration

EMBED </>More Videos

The White House is blaming the Philadelphia Eagles for President Trump's decision to cancel a planned White House event celebrating the team's Super Bowl championship.

The White House is blaming the Philadelphia Eagles for President Trump's decision to cancel a planned White House event celebrating the team's Super Bowl championship.

US Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the team notified the White House last week, saying 81 people would attend. Then the next day, tried to reschedule for a time when the president would be overseas, but only with a handful of players.

RELATED: Man kneels during national anthem at Pres. Trump's 'Celebration of America' event without Philadelphia Eagles
EMBED More News Videos

During the Celebration of America event that took the place of the Philadelphia Eagle's scrapped visit to the White House, a member of the crowd kneeled as the national anthem played.



Sanders says that's when the president decided to cancel, citing a "lack of good faith" and added the team let its fans down.

In lieu of today's celebration, the president hosted a "Celebration Of America" outside the White House.

On Tuesday, Steph Curry and LeBron James weighed in on the controversy.

"I know whoever wins this series, no one wants an invite," James said.

And Curry responded by saying, "I agree with leBron."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsu.s. & worldpoliticsdonald trumpPresident Donald TrumpPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Giants catcher Buster Posey may have season-ending hip surgery
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News