Golden State Warriors

VIDEO: How D'Angelo Russell fits in with Golden State Warriors

By Julianne Herrera and Silvio Carrillo
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- As the Warriors roster continues to morph, fans are wondering, "what exactly do we have to work with next season?"

We have a full roster recap here, but the biggest surprise on that list is the newest addition to Golden State, D'Angelo Russell.

With Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala gone, and Klay Thompson expected to miss a majority of the season with an ACL injury, the 23-year-old's role will be an important one.

RELATED: What will the Warriors look like next season?

He signed a four-year max deal with the Warriors, coming off his best season to date.

Drafted No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2015, expectations for Russell were high, but it wasn't until this past year that we saw his talent come to fruition on the Brooklyn Nets, who made the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Russell also made the All-Star team and averaged about 21 points per game - Scoring that will be in high demand for the Dubs as they begin the Chase Center era.

Will he be a long-term player, or a temporary solution to a depleted roster? That remains TBD.

See more stories and videos about the Golden State Warriors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandbrooklyn netsnbagolden state warriorsbasketballtrade
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors plan to give every Chase Center ticket holder a free Muni day pass
Kerr: Forced trade by Davis 'bad for the league'
Stephen, Ayesha Curry launch foundation to help children in Bay Area
ABC7 News anchor gifts Ayesha and Stephen Curry with a sweet surprise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News