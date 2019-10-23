world series

You get a free taco thanks to World Series stolen base

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner, right, steals second with Houston Astros' Carlos Correa covering during the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

It didn't take long for baseball fans to win free tacos during the World Series.

When Washington National's Trea Turner stole a base in the top of the first in Game 1 Tuesday night, he won everyone in the country free Doritos Los Tacos at Taco Bell.



You can get your free taco at participating locations on October 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Taco Bell says you can also order online or on the app all day to claim your taco.



There is a limit of one free Doritos Locos Tacos per person or registered account.

ONLINE: https://www.tacobell.com/stealataco/
