Squaw Valley Ski Resort considers name change

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- California's Squaw Valley Ski Resort is considering changing its name to remove the word "squaw," a derogatory term for Native American women.

Resort officials are meeting up with shareholders and the local Washoe tribal leadership to get their input.

There's no timeline on when a decision will be made.

This possible renaming is one of many efforts across the country to address colonialism and indigenous oppression.
