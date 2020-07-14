OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- California's Squaw Valley Ski Resort is considering changing its name to remove the word "squaw," a derogatory term for Native American women.
RELATED: Washington Redskins retire team name and logo after pushback from sponsors
Resort officials are meeting up with shareholders and the local Washoe tribal leadership to get their input.
There's no timeline on when a decision will be made.
This possible renaming is one of many efforts across the country to address colonialism and indigenous oppression.
Squaw Valley Ski Resort considers name change
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More